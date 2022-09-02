Multiple insiders bought Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company's (NYSE:HBB) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Paul Furlow made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$191k worth of shares at a price of US$11.25 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$12.44. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months Hamilton Beach Brands Holding insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:HBB Insider Trading Volume September 2nd 2022

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership Of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding insiders own 33% of the company, worth about US$57m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Hamilton Beach Brands Holding shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Hamilton Beach Brands Holding insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (including 2 which shouldn't be ignored).

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

