Multiple insiders bought Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Fulcrum Therapeutics

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director James Arthur Geraghty for US$92k worth of shares, at about US$9.16 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$10.80. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Fulcrum Therapeutics insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Fulcrum Therapeutics

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Fulcrum Therapeutics insiders own 2.8% of the company, worth about US$12m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Fulcrum Therapeutics Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Fulcrum Therapeutics shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Fulcrum Therapeutics insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Fulcrum Therapeutics and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

