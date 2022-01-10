Multiple insiders bought Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Eledon Pharmaceuticals

The CFO & Principal Accounting Officer Paul Little made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$89k worth of shares at a price of US$8.87 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$4.18. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Eledon Pharmaceuticals insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about US$7.71. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:ELDN Insider Trading Volume January 10th 2022

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Are Eledon Pharmaceuticals Insiders Buying Or Selling?

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Eledon Pharmaceuticals. CEO & Non Independent Director David-Alexander Gros shelled out US$9.0k for shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data isn't picking up on much insider ownership at Eledon Pharmaceuticals, though insiders do hold about US$84k worth of shares. This level of insider ownership is notably low, and not very encouraging.

So What Do The Eledon Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Eledon Pharmaceuticals insiders bought more shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Eledon Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit concerning.

But note: Eledon Pharmaceuticals may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.