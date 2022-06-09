Multiple Fed Updates On Tap Next Week

The middle of June will be busy, with loads of economic data due out. Multiple updates from the Federal Reserve are sure to keep Wall Street's attention, while a host of indexes will give clues into the economy's performance at the midpoint of this inflation-laden year. As far as earnings are concerned, it'll be relatively bare with earnings season firmly behind us. Of the few names are still set to report, with Adobe (ADBE), Jabil (JBL), Kroger (KR), and Oracle (ORCL) taking center stage.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

On Monday, June 13, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York will release its one- and three-year inflation expectations reports.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) small-business index will be released on Tuesday, June 14, alongside producer price index (PPI) final demand data.

Wednesday, June 15 will contain the majority of the week's economic data. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will release a statement alongside its projections, while Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hold a news conference that afternoon.

The import price, empire state manufacturing, and National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) home builders indexes are all due out as well. Rounding things out for the jam-packed session are data on retail sales and business inventories.

Initial and continuing jobless claims are on deck once again on Thursday, June 16. Additionally, building permits and housing starts data are on tap, as well as the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index.

To close out the week, Friday, June 17 will feature capacity utilization, leading economic indicators, and the industrial production index.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.