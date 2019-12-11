US Markets

Multiple fatalities after small plane crashes in British Columbia

Anna Mehler Paperny Reuters
Multiple people were killed when a small plane crashed on Gabriola Island in British Columbia on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

TORONTO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Multiple people were killed when a small plane crashed on Gabriola Island in British Columbia on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

The calls came in around 6:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday, and Royal Canadian Mounted Police arrived on scene to find multiple fatalities from the crash on the northwest corner of the island, which is just east of the larger Vancouver Island and has a population of about 4,000 people.

Coroners and transportation investigators were headed to the site on Wednesday. The B.C. Coroners Service "is in the preliminary stages of its fact-finding investigation to determine who died, and how, where, when and by what means the deceased came to their sudden, unexpected deaths," according to a statement from spokesman Andy Watson.

The Transportation Safety Board confirmed on Wednesday morning that three investigators were due on-site later in the day. Authorities could not immediately confirm the number of fatalities or what had caused the crash.

