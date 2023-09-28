News & Insights

Multiple deaths at Rotterdam university hospital shooting -police

September 28, 2023 — 09:55 am EDT

Written by Piroschka van de Wouw for Reuters ->

By Piroschka van de Wouw

ROTTERDAM, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Several people were killed on Thursday by a gunman who opened fire in a classroom at a university in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam and nearbyhouse, police said.

A 32-year-old suspect was arrested after police said on social media that shots had been fired at the Rotterdam Medical Centre and a home. They also said fires had broken out at both locations.

It was unclear how many people were hurt at each location.

Videos posted online showed police instructing students, some wearing medical gowns, to run outside as heavily armed arrest teams arrived at the scene. One video showed a man in handcuffs wearing what appeared to be camouflage pants.

Two hours later police said there had been multiple deaths and that victims' family members were being informed.

Police said there were no indications of a second shooter. A press conference was scheduled by local officials.

