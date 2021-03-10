Multiple Crypto Related Twitter Accounts Have Been Suspended

The Twitter accounts of several prominent figures in the cryptocurrency industry have been suspended.

CoinDesk became aware, at around 4:44 UTC, that accounts such as @thecryptodog, @woonomic, @KoroushAK and @100trillionusd had been suspended.

The accounts are popular within the crypto community garnering millions of followers for their bitcoin and other crypto-related trading ideas.

“Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules,” is the only reason given so far by the social media giant.

Social media platforms broadly have often suspended or banned crypto-related accounts, sometimes for seemingly no clear reason.

Last month, CoinDesk’s YouTube account was briefly suspended. While the account was restored within a day, CoinDesk still has no explanation for the suspension.

CoinDesk attempted to contact Twitter to determine a reason for the suspensions but was not able to receive a response by press time.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.