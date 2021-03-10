Cryptocurrencies

Multiple Crypto Related Twitter Accounts Have Been Suspended

Contributor
Sebastian Sinclair CoinDesk
Published

The Twitter accounts of several prominent figures in the cryptocurrency industry have been suspended.

  • CoinDesk became aware, at around 4:44 UTC, that accounts such as @thecryptodog, @woonomic, @KoroushAK and @100trillionusd had been suspended.
  • The accounts are popular within the crypto community garnering millions of followers for their bitcoin and other crypto-related trading ideas.
  • “Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules,” is the only reason given so far by the social media giant.
  • Social media platforms broadly have often suspended or banned crypto-related accounts, sometimes for seemingly no clear reason.
  • Last month, CoinDesk’s YouTube account was briefly suspended. While the account was restored within a day, CoinDesk still has no explanation for the suspension.
  • CoinDesk attempted to contact Twitter to determine a reason for the suspensions but was not able to receive a response by press time.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.

