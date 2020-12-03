Multiple casualties at English warehouse blast, PA Media reports

Contributor
Kate Holton Reuters
Published

A large blast in a warehouse near Bristol in England has caused multiple casualties, PA Media said on Thursday, citing Avon Fire and Rescue services.

Adds statement

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - A large blast in a warehouse near Bristol in England has caused multiple casualties, PA Media said on Thursday, citing Avon Fire and Rescue services.

The fire service had previously said on Twitter that it was responding to an incident after being called to a large explosion in Avonmouth, south west England. It said it had been joined there by the police and ambulance.

"The incident is ongoing," it said.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

((kate.holton@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 207 542 8560; Reuters Messaging: kate.holton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More