Multiple Advisors Depart from JPMorgan

JPMorgan had six advisor groups, managing a cumulative of nearly $15 billion in assets, leave the company on April 19. In total, 50 employees left the company to join competitors including Merril Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Citizens, and Wells Fargo.

Notably, all of the teams were originally from First Republic Bank, which collapsed last year during the regional bank crisis and was taken over by JPMorgan. About a third of its advisors departed First Republic during its turmoil, prior to the acquisition. Following these exits, First Republic’s private banking segment still had over 200 financial advisors, managing $200 billion in assets.

First Republic was a leading provider of private banking and wealth management solutions for high-net-worth clients. It was also an aggressive recruiter of advisors and brokers from Wall Street banks, luring them with generous packages. In fact, one departing team was recruited from JPMorgan by First Republic in 2020.

Currently, JPMorgan has $3.3 trillion in client assets, managed by advisors at bank branches and its wealth management group, which services high and ultra high-net-worth investors. It’s an indication that growing wealth management through acquisitions is not a straightforward process and is dependent on retaining advisors.

