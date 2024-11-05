News & Insights

Markets
MPLN

MultiPlan Q3 Loss Widens, Revenue Declines; Cuts Full-year Revenue Outlook

November 05, 2024 — 06:25 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN), a provider of healthcare cost management solutions, Tuesday reported net loss of $391.45 million or $24.25 per share for the third quarter, wider than $24.15 million or $1.49 per share loss in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to impairment charges of $361.61 million. The company also lowered its full-year revenue guidance.

Analysts on average, expected a loss of $13.7 per share for the quarter. Analysts estimates typically exclude special items.

The company posted operating loss of $338.21 million compared with operating income of $39.52 million last year.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $230.49 million from $242.8 million in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $233.67 million.

For the full year, MultiPlan now expects revenue in the range of $930 million - $940 million, down from the previous outlook of $935 million - $955 million. The Street is looking for revenue of $939.21 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MPLN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.