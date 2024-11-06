News & Insights

MultiPlan price target lowered to $10 from $40 at Piper Sandler

November 06, 2024 — 07:31 am EST

Piper Sandler lowered the firm’s price target on MultiPlan (MPLN) to $10 from $40 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm notes the company lowered 2024 guidance on an in-line Q3 print. Piper expects attrition to undermine revenue growth in 2025 and does not believe fundamentals justify investment given the regulatory, competitive and liquidity risks.

