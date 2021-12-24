MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) shareholders are up 7.0% this past week, but still in the red over the last year

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. Unfortunately, shareholders of MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) have suffered share price declines over the last year. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 51%. Because MultiPlan hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 25% in the last 90 days.

The recent uptick of 7.0% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Even though the MultiPlan share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth. In fact, we can see extraordinary items impacting earnings in the last twelve months.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

MultiPlan's revenue is actually up 16% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:MPLN Earnings and Revenue Growth December 24th 2021

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think MultiPlan will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

While MultiPlan shareholders are down 51% for the year, the market itself is up 21%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 25%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for MultiPlan (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

MultiPlan is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

