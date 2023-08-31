MultiPlan Corp - (MPLN) Price Target Increased by 16.67% to 2.68

The average one-year price target for MultiPlan Corp - (NYSE:MPLN) has been revised to 2.68 / share. This is an increase of 16.67% from the prior estimate of 2.30 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.27 to a high of 3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.30% from the latest reported closing price of 1.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 257 funds or institutions reporting positions in MultiPlan Corp -. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 8.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPLN is 0.32%, an increase of 53.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 522,432K shares. The put/call ratio of MPLN is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

H&F Corporate Investors VIII holds 215,514K shares representing 33.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Public Investment Fund holds 51,250K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Leonard Green & Partners holds 38,450K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 27,010K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,490K shares, representing an increase of 5.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPLN by 100.40% over the last quarter.

CPV Partners holds 19,810K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MultiPlan Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients' needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, dental, government and property and casualty markets.

