MultiMetaVerse establishes joint venture with Zhao Mingwei, Li Yuanfeng

MultiMetaVerse (MMV) announced that it has reached an agreement with Zhao Mingwei and Li Yuanfeng to jointly establish a joint venture in Hong Kong, leveraging their respective resources to Bitcoin and Bitcoin mining machines. According to the agreement, MultiMetaVerse will hold 80% of the shares of the to-be-formed joint venture company, Zhao Mingwei will hold 10% of the shares, and Li Yuanfeng will hold the remaining 10%. The board of directors will be composed of executives appointed by the three parties. The new company will purchase Bitcoin and purchase Bitcoin mining machines. The joint venture company plans to achieve Party B and Party C to invest 500 Bitcoins legally owned by them by June 2025 and 1,000 bitcoins before December 2025 to make the joint venture company legally own the assets. MMV will issue Party B and Party C 1M shares each, subject to the condition that the closing share price of MMV on Nasdaq exceeds $1.00 within two months after the announcement of the signing of this agreement, and either the closing price is not less than $1.00 for more than 10 consecutive trading days on Nasdaq during those two months, or the number of Bitcoin invested by the joint venture company is not less than 50. Otherwise, MMV will cancel the shares issued to Party B and Party C. Zhao Mingwe is a financial blogger in China. He is the founder of Xiongke Group and the author of “IP Wealth Creation Field”. Li Yuanfeng, is an angel investor in China.

