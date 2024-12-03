News & Insights

MultiMetaVerse Enters Digital Currency Venture

December 03, 2024 — 07:31 am EST

December 03, 2024 — 07:31 am EST

MultiMetaVerse Holdings (MMV) has released an update.

MultiMetaVerse Holdings Ltd. has entered into a joint venture agreement with Zhao Mingwei and Li Yuanfeng to establish a digital currency company in Hong Kong. The venture will focus on Bitcoin purchases and mining, with MMV holding an 80% equity stake. This strategic move aims to capitalize on the digital currency boom, offering promising growth prospects for investors.

