MultiMetaVerse Enters Digital Currency Venture

MultiMetaVerse Holdings Ltd. has entered into a joint venture agreement with Zhao Mingwei and Li Yuanfeng to establish a digital currency company in Hong Kong. The venture will focus on Bitcoin purchases and mining, with MMV holding an 80% equity stake. This strategic move aims to capitalize on the digital currency boom, offering promising growth prospects for investors.

