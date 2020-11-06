Aspire Real Estate Investors, an affordable housing REIT targeting Opportunity Zones formed by Avanath Capital, announced terms for its IPO on Friday.



The Irvine, CA-based company plans to raise $300 million by offering 15 million shares at $20. The company plans to raise an additional of $27 million in concurrent private placements to senior management and other investors. At the proposed price, Aspire Real Estate Investors would command a market value of $327 million. The company intends to pay a dividend.



Formed from predecessors Avanath Affordable Housing I and II, this REIT is focused on acquiring existing income producing affordable and workforce multifamily properties. Its initial portfolio will be comprised of nine multifamily projects, six of which are located in Opportunity Zones.



Aspire Real Estate Investors was founded in 2008 and booked $23 million in revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol ASPI. Morgan Stanley, B. Riley FBR, Wells Fargo Securities, BMO Capital Markets and KeyBanc Capital Markets are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Multifamily REIT Aspire Real Estate Investors sets terms for $300 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.