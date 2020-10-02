Aspire Real Estate Investors, a multifamily REIT focused on Opportunity Zones being spun out of Avanath Capital Management, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



Formed from predecessors Avanath Affordable Housing I and II, this REIT is focused on acquiring existing income producing affordable and workforce multifamily properties. Its initial portfolio will be comprised of nine multifamily projects, six of which are located in Opportunity Zones.



The Irvine, CA-based company was incorporated in 2020 and booked $23 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It plans to list on the NYSE but has not selected a symbol yet (RC ticker: AREI.RC). Aspire Real Estate Investors filed confidentially on February 14, 2020. Morgan Stanley, B. Riley FBR, Wells Fargo Securities, BMO Capital Markets and KeyBanc Capital Markets are joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Multifamily REIT Aspire Real Estate Investors files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

