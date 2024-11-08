News & Insights

Multiconsult’s LINK Arkitektur Secures Major School Design Contract

November 08, 2024 — 04:33 am EST

Multiconsult ASA (DE:3MC) has released an update.

Multiconsult’s subsidiary, LINK Arkitektur, has secured a contract with Vedal Entreprenør AS to design and rehabilitate Rud upper secondary school in Bærum, Norway, increasing its capacity to 1,300 students. The project, valued at approximately NOK 40 million, is set to start in 2024 and be completed by 2030. This collaboration highlights Multiconsult’s strategic involvement in educational infrastructure development.

