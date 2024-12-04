Multiconsult Secures Share Loan to Meet Employee Demand

Multiconsult ASA (DE:3MC) has released an update.

Multiconsult ASA plans to repurchase up to 500,000 shares to meet employee demand for its share savings and bonus programs. To fulfill this, the company has secured a share loan agreement for 180,000 shares from its largest shareholder, Stiftelsen Multiconsult, with a repayment due in six months. This move highlights the company’s commitment to incentivizing its employees.

