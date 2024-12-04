News & Insights

Stocks

Multiconsult Secures Share Loan to Meet Employee Demand

December 04, 2024 — 04:03 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Multiconsult ASA (DE:3MC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Multiconsult ASA plans to repurchase up to 500,000 shares to meet employee demand for its share savings and bonus programs. To fulfill this, the company has secured a share loan agreement for 180,000 shares from its largest shareholder, Stiftelsen Multiconsult, with a repayment due in six months. This move highlights the company’s commitment to incentivizing its employees.

For further insights into DE:3MC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.