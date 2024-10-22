Multiconsult Secures Major Framework Agreement with NDEA

Multiconsult ASA (DE:3MC) has released an update.

Multiconsult ASA, along with partners, has been nominated for a significant framework agreement with the Norwegian Defence Estates Agency, valued at approximately NOK 450 million. This agreement involves multiple engineering and architectural projects across various locations, with the majority of work expected in the first four years. The deal highlights Multiconsult’s professional excellence and strengthens its client relationship with the agency.

For further insights into DE:3MC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.