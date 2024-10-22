News & Insights

Multiconsult Secures Major Framework Agreement with NDEA

October 22, 2024 — 09:33 am EDT

Multiconsult ASA (DE:3MC) has released an update.

Multiconsult ASA, along with partners, has been nominated for a significant framework agreement with the Norwegian Defence Estates Agency, valued at approximately NOK 450 million. This agreement involves multiple engineering and architectural projects across various locations, with the majority of work expected in the first four years. The deal highlights Multiconsult’s professional excellence and strengthens its client relationship with the agency.

