News & Insights

Stocks

Multiconsult Secures Key Roles in NDEA Agreement

December 05, 2024 — 05:03 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Multiconsult ASA (DE:3MC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Multiconsult ASA has been nominated for leading roles in the framework agreement with the Norwegian Defence Estates Agency, securing significant positions in various geographic areas with an estimated total value of NOK 1.5 billion. This reflects the company’s strong expertise in providing design and consulting services for defense infrastructure projects.

For further insights into DE:3MC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.