Multiconsult Secures Key Roles in NDEA Agreement

Multiconsult ASA has been nominated for leading roles in the framework agreement with the Norwegian Defence Estates Agency, securing significant positions in various geographic areas with an estimated total value of NOK 1.5 billion. This reflects the company’s strong expertise in providing design and consulting services for defense infrastructure projects.

