Multiconsult ASA Expands with Key Acquisition

Multiconsult ASA has acquired Petter J. Rasmussen AS, a consulting and architecture firm with 15 employees, to bolster its position in the Norwegian market. The deal enhances Multiconsult’s capabilities in construction engineering, project administration, and architecture, particularly in the private and public sectors. The acquisition, settled in cash, will see Petter J. Rasmussen AS continue as an independent subsidiary for the time being.

