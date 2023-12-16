MultiChoice Group Limited - ADR (MCHOY) Price Target Increased by 10.06% to 5.93

The average one-year price target for MultiChoice Group Limited - ADR (OTC:MCHOY) has been revised to 5.93 / share. This is an increase of 10.06% from the prior estimate of 5.39 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.85 to a high of 7.77 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 64.23% from the latest reported closing price of 3.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in MultiChoice Group Limited - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCHOY is 0.52%, a decrease of 32.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.13% to 330K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBBAX - First Foundation Total Return Fund holds 330K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares, representing a decrease of 12.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCHOY by 32.67% over the last quarter.

RBB FUND, INC. - Aquarius International Fund holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

