MultiChoice Group Limited - ADR (MCHOY) Price Target Decreased by 10.05% to 6.28

The average one-year price target for MultiChoice Group Limited - ADR (OTC:MCHOY) has been revised to 6.28 / share. This is an decrease of 10.05% from the prior estimate of 6.98 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.10 to a high of 8.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.21% from the latest reported closing price of 4.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in MultiChoice Group Limited - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCHOY is 0.88%, an increase of 493,205.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 289,236.56% to 269K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBBAX - First Foundation Total Return Fund holds 269K shares.

RBB FUND, INC. - Aquarius International Fund holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.