Multi Ways Holdings Limited Regains Compliance with NYSE Listing Requirements

Multi Ways Holdings Limited regained compliance with NYSE listing requirements after filing its 2024 Form 20-F.

Multi Ways Holdings Limited, a supplier of heavy construction equipment in Singapore and nearby regions, announced that it has regained compliance with the New York Stock Exchange listing requirements after timely filing its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The company initially received a non-compliance notification from NYSE Regulation on May 16, 2025, due to a delay in filing the report. After filing on May 23, 2025, Multi Ways received confirmation of its compliance status on May 27, 2025. The company emphasizes its extensive experience and service offerings, establishing itself as a reliable supplier of both new and used heavy construction equipment.

Potential Positives

Multi Ways Holdings Limited has officially regained compliance with NYSE American continued listing requirements, indicating improved financial and operational stability.

The timely filing of the 2024 Form 20-F demonstrates the Company's commitment to transparency and adherence to regulatory standards.

With over two decades of experience, Multi Ways is established as a reliable supplier, which enhances its reputation and market position in the heavy construction equipment industry.

Potential Negatives

The company was previously out of compliance with NYSE listing standards due to a delay in filing its Annual Report, which could raise concerns about its adherence to regulatory requirements.

This delay in compliance could negatively impact investor confidence and the company's reputation in the market.

Additionally, the reliance on forward-looking statements without concrete commitments may leave stakeholders uncertain about the company's future performance and strategies.

FAQ

What announcement did Multi Ways Holdings make on May 29, 2025?

Multi Ways Holdings announced it regained compliance with NYSE listing requirements after filing its 2024 Form 20-F.

Why was Multi Ways Holdings initially non-compliant with NYSE?

The company was non-compliant because it failed to timely file its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year 2024.

When did Multi Ways Holdings file its 2024 Form 20-F?

The company filed its 2024 Form 20-F on May 23, 2025.

How long has Multi Ways Holdings been in the construction equipment business?

Multi Ways Holdings has over two decades of experience in the sales and rental of heavy construction equipment.

What services does Multi Ways Holdings offer?

Multi Ways Holdings supplies heavy construction equipment for sales and rental, along with refurbishment and cleaning services.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

SINGAPORE, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multi Ways Holdings Limited (“Multi Ways,” the “Company” or the “Issuer”) (NYSE American: MWG), a leading supplier of a wide range of heavy construction equipment for sales and rental in Singapore and the surrounding region, today announced that it received a notification from the New York Stock Exchange Regulation (“NYSE Regulation”) that it officially regained compliance with exchange listing requirements.





On May 16, 2025, the Company received a notification from NYSE Regulation indicating that, as a result of not having timely filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (the “2024 Form 20-F”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), the Company was not in compliance with NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American”) continued listing standards.





On May 23, 2025, the Company filed its 2024 Form 20-F, and was notified by NYSE Regulation on May 27, 2025 that it has regained compliance with its applicable NYSE American continued listing requirements.







About Multi Ways Holdings Limited







Multi Ways Holdings supplies a wide range of heavy construction equipment for sales and rental in Singapore and the surrounding region. With more than two decades of experience in the sales and rental of heavy construction equipment business, the Company is widely established as a reliable supplier of new and used heavy construction equipment to customers from Singapore, Australia, UAE, Maldives, Indonesia, and the Philippines. With our wide variety of heavy construction equipment in our inventory and complementary equipment refurbishment and cleaning services, Multi Ways is well-positioned to serve customers as a one-stop shop. For more information, visit www.multiwaysholdings.com.



www.multiwaysholdings.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.







Investor Relations Contact:







Matthew Abenante, IRC





President





Strategic Investor Relations, LLC





Tel: 347-947-2093





Email:





matthew@strategic-ir.com







