Multi Ways Holdings Limited Files 2024 Annual Report with SEC

Multi Ways Holdings Limited filed its 2024 Annual Report with financial results accessible via its investor relations website.

Multi Ways Holdings Limited, a prominent supplier of heavy construction equipment in Singapore and the region, has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2024 Annual Report, which includes the company’s financial results, is available on their investor relations website. Shareholders can also request a free hard copy of the complete audited financial statements. With over 20 years of experience, Multi Ways is recognized for providing a diverse range of new and used construction equipment to clients across several countries, including Singapore, Australia, and Indonesia. The company emphasizes its readiness to meet customer needs through its comprehensive services.

Potential Positives

Multi Ways Holdings Limited has filed its annual report on Form 20-F, demonstrating transparency and compliance with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requirements.

The 2024 Annual Report includes financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, which provides valuable information to shareholders and potential investors.

Shareholders are offered free hard copies of the complete audited financial statements, enhancing shareholder engagement and accessibility to crucial financial data.

The company highlights its extensive experience and established reputation in the heavy construction equipment market, reinforcing confidence in its capabilities and stability.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes potential forward-looking statements, which may indicate a level of uncertainty in the company's future performance and could raise concerns among investors.



The need to highlight the risks and uncertainties associated with future projections may signal to investors that the company is facing challenges that could affect its growth and profitability.



The invitation for shareholders to request hard copies of financial statements could imply that there may be issues with accessibility or transparency in financial reporting.

FAQ

What is the recent announcement by Multi Ways Holdings Limited?

Multi Ways Holdings announced the filing of its 2024 Annual Report with the U.S. SEC, detailing its financial results.

How can investors access the 2024 Annual Report?

The 2024 Annual Report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website or directly on the SEC's website.

Who can request a hard copy of the financial statements?

Shareholders of Multi Ways Holdings may request a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements free of charge.

What services does Multi Ways Holdings offer?

Multi Ways Holdings supplies a variety of heavy construction equipment for sales and rental, along with refurbishment and cleaning services.

How long has Multi Ways Holdings been in operation?

The Company has more than two decades of experience in the heavy construction equipment business in Singapore and the region.

SINGAPORE, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multi Ways Holdings Limited (“Multi Ways,” the “Company” or the “Issuer”) (NYSE American: MWG), a leading supplier of a wide range of heavy construction equipment for sales and rental in Singapore and the surrounding region, announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F, including its financial results, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (the “2024 Annual Report”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2024 Annual Report can be accessed under the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s investor relations website at



www.multiwaysholdings.com



.





The 2024 Annual Report can be accessed directly at



https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0001941500/000164117225012321/form20-f.htm



.





In addition, Multi Ways shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements free of charge by requesting a copy from the contact below.







Investor Relations Contact:







Matthew Abenante, IRC





President





Strategic Investor Relations, LLC





Tel: 347-947-2093





Email:





matthew@strategic-ir.com











About Multi Ways Holdings Limited







Multi Ways Holdings supplies a wide range of heavy construction equipment for sales and rental in Singapore and the surrounding region. With more than two decades of experience in the sales and rental of heavy construction equipment business, the Company is widely established as a reliable supplier of new and used heavy construction equipment to customers from Singapore, Australia, UAE, Maldives, Indonesia, and the Philippines. With our wide variety of heavy construction equipment in our inventory and complementary equipment refurbishment and cleaning services, Multi Ways is well-positioned to serve customers as a one-stop shop. For more information, visit



www.multiwaysholdings.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.







