Multi Commodity Exchange of India (NSE:MCX) Price Target Increased by 6.19% to 1,786.81

The average one-year price target for Multi Commodity Exchange of India (NSE:MCX) has been revised to 1,786.81 / share. This is an increase of 6.19% from the prior estimate of 1,682.59 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,282.70 to a high of 2,520.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.39% from the latest reported closing price of 1,745.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Multi Commodity Exchange of India. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 7.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCX is 0.21%, a decrease of 23.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.64% to 1,821K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 358K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares, representing an increase of 30.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCX by 57.21% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 315K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 279K shares, representing an increase of 11.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCX by 26.28% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 225K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VISAX - Virtus KAR International Small-Cap Fund holds 224K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 110K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares, representing an increase of 26.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCX by 51.04% over the last quarter.

