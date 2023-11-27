Multi Commodity Exchange of India (NSE:MCX) Price Target Increased by 31.35% to 2,543.09

The average one-year price target for Multi Commodity Exchange of India (NSE:MCX) has been revised to 2,543.09 / share. This is an increase of 31.35% from the prior estimate of 1,936.06 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,974.55 to a high of 3,150.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.05% from the latest reported closing price of 2,924.90 / share.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Maintains 0.65% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.65%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.36%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Multi Commodity Exchange of India. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCX is 0.14%, a decrease of 48.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 36.24% to 1,581K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 358K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares, representing an increase of 30.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCX by 57.21% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 315K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 279K shares, representing an increase of 11.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCX by 26.28% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 225K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 110K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares, representing an increase of 26.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCX by 51.04% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 107K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

