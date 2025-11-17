Multi Commodity Exchange of India (BSE:534091) Price Target Increased by 10.17% to 8,811.02

The average one-year price target for Multi Commodity Exchange of India (BSE:534091) has been revised to ₹ 8,811.02 / share. This is an increase of 10.17% from the prior estimate of ₹ 7,997.90 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 6,261.03 to a high of ₹ 12,598.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.65% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 6,264.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Multi Commodity Exchange of India. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 534091 is 0.14%, an increase of 12.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.26% to 1,410K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 359K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 358K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 534091 by 12.19% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 324K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 534091 by 7.61% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 225K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 84K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares , representing an increase of 7.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 534091 by 54.97% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 82K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares , representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 534091 by 10.30% over the last quarter.

