Multi Commodity Exchange of India (BSE:534091) Price Target Decreased by 74.99% to 2,293.20

The average one-year price target for Multi Commodity Exchange of India (BSE:534091) has been revised to ₹ 2,293.20 / share. This is a decrease of 74.99% from the prior estimate of ₹ 9,169.11 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 1,363.85 to a high of ₹ 3,413.38 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.26% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 2,322.40 / share.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Maintains 0.26% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.26%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.72% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Multi Commodity Exchange of India. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 23.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 534091 is 0.16%, an increase of 8.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.77% to 1,103K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 359K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 358K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 534091 by 12.19% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 324K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 534091 by 7.61% over the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 84K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares , representing an increase of 7.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 534091 by 54.97% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 82K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares , representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 534091 by 10.30% over the last quarter.

RAIIX - Rainier International Discovery Series Class I holds 54K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares , representing an increase of 13.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 534091 by 24.94% over the last quarter.

