Multi-Chem Limited Holds Smooth AGM

Multi-Chem Limited (SG:AWZ) has released an update.

Multi-Chem Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Tradehub 21, Singapore, with a quorum present and all resolutions voted on by poll. The meeting was led by Mr. Lim Keng Jin, the Non-Executive Chairman, and saw participation from directors, the company secretary, the financial controller, the audit partner, and shareholders. No substantial pre-submitted questions were received by the company ahead of the AGM.

