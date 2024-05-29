News & Insights

Stocks

Multi-Chem Limited Holds Smooth AGM

May 29, 2024 — 05:49 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Multi-Chem Limited (SG:AWZ) has released an update.

Multi-Chem Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Tradehub 21, Singapore, with a quorum present and all resolutions voted on by poll. The meeting was led by Mr. Lim Keng Jin, the Non-Executive Chairman, and saw participation from directors, the company secretary, the financial controller, the audit partner, and shareholders. No substantial pre-submitted questions were received by the company ahead of the AGM.

For further insights into SG:AWZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.