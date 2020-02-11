Multi-Asset Income ETF (DWIN) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF DWIN is probably on the radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up roughly 6.9% from its 52-week low price of $24.55/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:

DWIN in Focus

The fund invests in both fixed income and equity income ETFs including those holding investment grade and high yield bonds, fixed-rate preferred shares, dividend paying equities, US Treasuries, MLPs and real estate investment trusts. It rotates between income-oriented segments, depending on market momentum as well as yield criteria. The fund yields 4.70% annually (see all total portfolio ETFs here).

Why the Move?

Wall Street may be hitting highs but economic slowdown fears and its impact on corporate earnings can’t be completely ignored. Goldman analysts expect the coronavirus outbreak to hit U.S. economic growth by up to 0.5 percentage points in the first quarter of 2020.

Then there are global growth worries. In such volatile times, investors have every reason to safeguard the portfolio against any impending crash with multi-asset ETFs like DWIN that offer solid dividend yield as well.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a weighted alpha of 5.60. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.

