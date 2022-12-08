Multi-Asset and Healthcare: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, Wall Street extended its losses to the fifth day on ongoing worries over the global economy sliding into a recession. Among the top ETFs, SPY lost 0.17% and DIA shed 0.01%, while QQQ moved 0.41% down on the day.



Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting, as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.



AOR : Volume 4.37 Times Average



This multi-asset ETF was in the spotlight as around 3 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 743,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as AOR gained 0.2% in the last session.



The move was largely the result of heightened market volatility that could have a big impact on multi-asset ETFs like the ones we find in this ETF portfolio. The ETF seeks to provide a high level of current income and potential for long-term capital appreciation while simultaneously avoiding downside risk. AOR has climbed 5.5% over the past month.



IYH : Volume 3.43 Times Average



This healthcare ETF was under the microscope as nearly 96,000 shares moved hands. This compared with an average trading volume of roughly 57,000 shares and came as IYH gained 0.9% in the last trading session.



The movement can largely be blamed on investors’ defensive flight, given the uncertainty surrounding the Fed rate hikes. IYH has gained 5.2% in a month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.

