$MULN stock is up 57% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MULN stock has now risen 57% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $152,637,425 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MULN:
$MULN Insider Trading Activity
$MULN insiders have traded $MULN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MULN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN KEVIN ANDERSEN sold 174,500 shares for an estimated $158,795
- IGNACIO NOVOA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 165,000 shares for an estimated $151,315.
$MULN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $MULN stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 366,133 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,153,318
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 82,228 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $259,018
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 80,089 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $252,280
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 48,877 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $153,962
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 18,553 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $58,441
- STATE STREET CORP removed 15,567 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $49,036
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 13,045 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $41,091
