$MULN stock is up 57% today. Here's what we see in our data.

February 26, 2025 — 10:31 am EST

$MULN stock has now risen 57% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $152,637,425 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $MULN:

$MULN Insider Trading Activity

$MULN insiders have traded $MULN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MULN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOHN KEVIN ANDERSEN sold 174,500 shares for an estimated $158,795
  • IGNACIO NOVOA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 165,000 shares for an estimated $151,315.

$MULN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $MULN stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

