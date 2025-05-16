$MULN stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MULN stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,710,120 of trading volume.

$MULN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MULN:

$MULN insiders have traded $MULN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MULN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FINANCIAL LP HRT has made 1 purchase buying 546,706 shares for an estimated $43,736 and 1 sale selling 2,012,436 shares for an estimated $160,994 .

and 1 sale selling 2,012,436 shares for an estimated . JOHN KEVIN ANDERSEN sold 174,500 shares for an estimated $158,795

IGNACIO NOVOA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 165,000 shares for an estimated $151,315 .

. MARY WINTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 64,716 shares for an estimated $134,750.

$MULN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $MULN stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FINANCIAL GRAVITY ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 74 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7

