Mullen Updates Shareholders Again With a $17.5 Million Debt Repayment. Is It Enough?

North American electric vehicle car maker Mullen Automotive (US:MULN) provided an update to the market on Tuesday morning, highlighting recent balance sheet activities. The release follows a series of updates in June from the company to shareholders in an effort to calm shareholder concerns and revitalize the share price that has tanked over 80% year to date.

The announcement by Mullen reported that the company repaid $17.5 million in debt and has reduced its overall indebtedness to approximately $11 million. For comparison, the debt balance was over $30 million in the prior corresponding period.

The debt was associated with a secured convertible promissory note from July 2020 DBI Lease Buyback Servicing LLC.

CEO and Chairman David Michery accompanied the release with his statement: “This recent elimination of debt makes us financially stronger now, allowing the Company to maintain its focus on its various EV initiatives”

The release failed to impress investors with MULN sliding 8% over the course of the day.

The previous updates from Mullen in June included the reporting of $61 million in cash and cash equivalents at the close of 30 June and an update of recent accomplishments and highlights on the 23rd of June.

Some of the updates provided by MULN’s CEO included:

The successful test of Mullen’s solid-state polymer battery cell for a second time

The delivery of their first EV van under the pilot program for modifications including a battery pack update

The joining of the Russel 2000 & 3000 indexes

The development of the Mullen FIVE RS, the high performance version of the FIVE EV

MULN also filed patents in the U.S. and internationally for the Mullen FIVE EV crossover in June.

These updates and several others have had minor impacts on the stock with small boosts to the share price that have been erased in the days/weeks following. The market capitalization for MULN has remained around the $500 million mark for the last two months with the share price showing support trends around the $1 share price handle.

As the share price continues to trend sideways, MULN has remained as the 7th most widely held security by retail investors who have linked their portfolio with the Fintel platform.

While retail ownership in the stock has generally held firm over the last 3 months, institutions have increased position sizes almost 800x over the course of May and June. The increase in ownership has been displayed in the graph to the right.

Mullen now has 86 institutional owners on the register with 76 of these firms long only, one firm short only and 9 that are both long and short the stock. Some of these institutions include Jane Street Group, Citadel Advisors, Cutler Group and Hrt Financial.

Although the level of ownership has risen in recent times, the scoring model ranks MULN in 17,745th place out of 31,673 screened companies which is below the average.

The 10 institutions that have short positions in their book contribute to the ~11.34 percent of the MULN’s float that is shorted according to Nasdaq data. Fintel's gamma squeeze score is bullish on the stock with a value of 93.66. This score ranks MULN in 34th spot out of 360 screened companies.

Investors next turn their attention to Mullens annual general meeting which is scheduled for the 26th of July.

By Ben Ward for Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.