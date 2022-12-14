Markets
MULN

Mullen Teams With Loop To Deploy EV Charging Solutions

December 14, 2022 — 09:05 am EST

(RTTNews) - Mullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN), an electric vehicle or EV maker, said on Wednesday that it has signed a definitive deal with Loop Global Inc., an EV charging solution provider, to build public and private EV charging technology, infrastructure, and network solutions.

With this deal, Loop will offer up to $300 million in available financing via its Loop-as-a-Service program to deploy Level 2 and Level 3 DC public charging stations across the Mullen charging network powered by Loop.

Both firms will provide turnkey, co-branded intelligent electric vehicle charging technology to boost the charging infrastructure in the U.S. The turnkey solution will include everything from site assessment and design, to installation and ongoing operation.

