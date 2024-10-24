News & Insights

Mullen Group Reports Record Revenue Amid Market Challenges

October 24, 2024 — 06:33 am EDT

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) has released an update.

Mullen Group Ltd., a leading logistics provider in Canada, has reported record quarterly revenues despite a challenging economic environment. The company’s successful acquisition strategy and strong business unit performance have contributed to these impressive financial results. Mullen Group continues to stand out in competitive markets by acquiring valuable companies and maintaining a disciplined approach to growth.

