Mullen Group Q3 25 Earnings Conference Call AT 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on October 22, 2025, to discuss Q3 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.mullen-group.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-833-752-3592 (US) or +1-647-846-8386 (International).

For a replay call, dial 1-855-669-9658 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (International) with access code 1376905.

