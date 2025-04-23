Markets

Mullen Group Q1 Profit Down, But Revenue Rises

April 23, 2025 — 06:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO), a logistics provider, Wednesday reported net income of $17.7 million or $0.20 per share for the first quarter, lower than $22.2 million or $0.25 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings decreased to $18 million or $0.21 per share from $22.4 million or $0.25 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter, however, grew 7.5% to $497.1 million from $462.6 million in the previous year.

Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $0.22 per share on revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.