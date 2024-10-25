Mullen Group price target raised to C$20 from C$17 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Mullen Group (MLLGF) to C$20 from C$17 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MLLGF:
- Mullen Group Reports Record Revenue Amid Market Challenges
- Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend
- MTL Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Mullen Group price target raised to C$20 from C$19.50 at Scotiabank
- Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Q3 2024 Earnings Call
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.