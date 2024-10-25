Mullen Group price target raised to C$18.75 from C$17.25 at Raymond James

Raymond James raised the firm’s price target on Mullen Group (MLLGF) to C$18.75 from C$17.25 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MLLGF:
- Mullen Group price target raised to C$20 from C$17 at BMO Capital
- Mullen Group Reports Record Revenue Amid Market Challenges
- Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend
- MTL Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Mullen Group price target raised to C$20 from C$19.50 at Scotiabank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.