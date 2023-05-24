Mullen Group (MLLGF) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Mullen Group said on May 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.72 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.32%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mullen Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLLGF is 0.07%, a decrease of 10.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.00% to 6,990K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.76% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mullen Group is 12.74. The forecasts range from a low of 10.52 to a high of $14.85. The average price target represents an increase of 11.76% from its latest reported closing price of 11.40.

The projected annual revenue for Mullen Group is 1,973MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.35.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,169K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,178K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLLGF by 10.97% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,002K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 986K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLLGF by 9.37% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 662K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 663K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLLGF by 12.21% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 495K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 481K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 475K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLLGF by 3.61% over the last quarter.

