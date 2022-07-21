Mullen Group Ltd. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$42.7 million, or C$0.43 per share. This compares with C$21.7 million, or C$0.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Mullen Group Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of C$44.1 million or C$0.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 66.9% to C$521.5 million from C$312.5 million last year.

Mullen Group Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$42.7 Mln. vs. C$21.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$0.43 vs. C$0.23 last year. -Analyst Estimate: C$0.23 -Revenue (Q2): C$521.5 Mln vs. C$312.5 Mln last year.

