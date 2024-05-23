Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) has released an update.

Mullen Group Ltd., a leading Canadian logistics provider, has declared a monthly dividend of $0.06 per Common Share for shareholders on record as of May 31, 2024, with the payment to be made on June 17, 2024. The dividend is classified as an ‘eligible dividend’ for Canadian tax credit purposes. Mullen Group is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘MTL’.

For further insights into TSE:MTL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.