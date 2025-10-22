Mullen Group Ltd. Q3 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) released earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $33.2 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $38.3 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Mullen Group Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $33.0 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.6% to $561.8 million from $532.0 million last year.

Mullen Group Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $33.2 Mln. vs. $38.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $561.8 Mln vs. $532.0 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.