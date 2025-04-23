Mullen Group Ltd. Q1 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $17.7 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $22.2 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Mullen Group Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $18.0 million or $0.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $497.1 million from $462.6 million last year.

Mullen Group Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

