Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd., a leading Canadian logistics provider, announced a monthly dividend of $0.07 per share, payable on December 16, 2024, to shareholders of record as of November 30, 2024. This dividend is classified as an ‘eligible dividend’ for Canadian tax purposes, potentially offering tax benefits to shareholders.

