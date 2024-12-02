Mullen Group Expands with Strategic Acquisition

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) has released an update.

Mullen Group Ltd. has expanded its logistics portfolio by acquiring Pacific Northwest Investments Inc., a well-established less-than-truckload carrier operating in the Yukon and Alberta. This strategic acquisition strengthens Mullen Group’s regional presence and is expected to contribute over $25 million in annual revenue.

