News & Insights

Stocks

Mullen Automotive’s Bollinger Motors delivers B4 trucks to TEC Equipment

October 30, 2024 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Mullen Automotive’s (MULN) Bollinger Motors has made its first customer delivery on the West Coast, sending three 2025 Bollinger B4 chassis cab electric trucks to TEC Equipment in Lacey, Washington, Fontana, California, and Oakland, California. Electronic payment has been received on the vehicles delivered, which have a retail value of approximately $500,000. Bollinger’s revenue is being recognized in Mullen’s current fiscal quarter ending December 2024.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MULN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MULN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.