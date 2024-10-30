Mullen Automotive’s Bollinger Motors delivers B4 trucks to TEC Equipment

Mullen Automotive’s (MULN) Bollinger Motors has made its first customer delivery on the West Coast, sending three 2025 Bollinger B4 chassis cab electric trucks to TEC Equipment in Lacey, Washington, Fontana, California, and Oakland, California. Electronic payment has been received on the vehicles delivered, which have a retail value of approximately $500,000. Bollinger’s revenue is being recognized in Mullen’s current fiscal quarter ending December 2024.

